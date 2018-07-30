Atonomi Price Tops $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $362,371.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atonomi has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012307 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00396949 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00162854 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013966 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.