Atomera (ATOM) versus LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Financial Review

Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atomera and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atomera currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.62%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atomera and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $110,000.00 632.61 -$13.06 million N/A N/A LightPath Technologies $28.37 million 2.15 $7.70 million $0.38 6.24

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Atomera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -70.67% -67.65% LightPath Technologies 24.61% 26.31% 17.85%

Volatility and Risk

Atomera has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Atomera on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

