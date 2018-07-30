Atlassian (TEAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $88.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. 86,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,148,631 shares.The stock last traded at $70.92 and had previously closed at $72.97.

TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,054.86, a PEG ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

