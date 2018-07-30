Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 4,305.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shire were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Shire during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shire during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shire during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shire by 70.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shire during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHPG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Shire in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.15.

Shares of Shire traded down $0.37, hitting $169.70, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 16,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,726. Shire PLC has a 12-month low of $123.73 and a 12-month high of $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.29). Shire had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. equities analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

