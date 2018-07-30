Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,741.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 473,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,644,000 after buying an additional 200,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,566,000 after buying an additional 160,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,389,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,557,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF traded down $0.03, hitting $70.98, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 49,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,582. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $75.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

