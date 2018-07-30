ATLANT One Day Volume Reaches $29,073.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx and Mercatox. ATLANT has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $29,073.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003590 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00398228 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00164004 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000875 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,551,901 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx, Exrates, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

