AstraZeneca (AZN) Given a GBX 3,750 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.64) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,000 ($79.42) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays set a GBX 6,500 ($86.04) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,650 ($74.78) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,500 ($72.80) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,497.36 ($72.76).

LON AZN opened at GBX 5,758 ($76.21) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 4,260 ($56.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,520 ($73.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 68.40 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

