Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,306 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,610,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,290,212,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,977,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,680,707,000 after purchasing an additional 136,478 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,064,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,359,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,206,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,896,556,000 after purchasing an additional 318,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,623,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,574,905,000 after purchasing an additional 139,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple opened at $190.98 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $969.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.13 and a twelve month high of $195.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.47.

In other Apple news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $3,259,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,748,771.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.