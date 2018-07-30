Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Holdings Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,338,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,798,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,568,000 after purchasing an additional 306,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 626,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology opened at $99.15 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.94 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 16,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,410,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Aspen Technology to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

