Ashland Global (ASH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Ashland Global has set its Q3 guidance at $0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $82.61 on Monday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ashland Global to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.