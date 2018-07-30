ASGN (ASGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Get ASGN alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ASGN and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.90. ASGN has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $92.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,621 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,635.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $169,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.