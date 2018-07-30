ArtByte (ABY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Million

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $8,637.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.01019193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005127 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001646 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.