Arrow Financial Corp Trims Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 150.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.6% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 33,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,850,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla traded down $7.00, hitting $290.18, on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 251,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,220. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim set a $430.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $376.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

