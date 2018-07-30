Arrow Financial Corp Has $5.51 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 1.81% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,278. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $56.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.1142 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from iShares New York Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

