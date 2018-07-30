Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 2,500 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,781.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF traded down $0.39, reaching $54.23, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,322. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $56.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

