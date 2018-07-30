ARP Americas LP Invests $326,000 in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Stock

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 161.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $1,282,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 40,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health opened at $72.00 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

