ARP Americas LP Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

ARP Americas LP cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,179 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 283,724 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

