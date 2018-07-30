ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.13

Headlines about ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ARMOUR Residential REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7226033405981 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 52,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.57. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 48.96%. sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 87.02%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $32,484.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

