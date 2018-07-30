Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $167,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.88. 68,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,220. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

