Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,516 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners traded up $0.62, hitting $71.36, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 33,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

