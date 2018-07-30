Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $34,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $206,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $215,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $250,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 32,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $3,105,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol traded down $1.73, reaching $92.23, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 101,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,179. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

