Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $37.87 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,852 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $37,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,363,000 after acquiring an additional 798,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American Water Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,721,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,430,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Water Works by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,234,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 720,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $233,761.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works traded down $0.81, hitting $87.55, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 32,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,339. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.79.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

