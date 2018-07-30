ArcelorMittal (MT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.38 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MT opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

MT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

