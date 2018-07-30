ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

ArcBest has raised its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of ArcBest traded up $0.40, hitting $44.80, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 366,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,047. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.82. ArcBest has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.24 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 5,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Legg sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $468,105.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

