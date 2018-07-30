ARbit (ARB) Market Cap Tops $23,264.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One ARbit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARbit has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. ARbit has a total market cap of $23,264.00 and $79.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 9,505,655 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

