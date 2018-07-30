AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 2.8% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Page Arthur B owned 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.97 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.83%. sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,457.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salim Haffar sold 7,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $714,990.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,266 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

