AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) is Fayerweather Charles’ 7th Largest Position

Fayerweather Charles trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 4.0% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 113,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 967,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AptarGroup by 117.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 373,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup traded down $0.36, reaching $102.54, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.97 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.19%. equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. ValuEngine upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, insider Salim Haffar sold 10,514 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $977,276.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,690.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director King W. Harris sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $4,664,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,656,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

