APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts expect APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

