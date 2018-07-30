Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apellis Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.148099122502 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $52.00 price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,119. The company has a quick ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 22.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler bought 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,785.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

