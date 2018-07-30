Apache (APA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NYSE:APA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Apache to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Apache had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apache to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apache opened at $45.01 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.54, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.07. Apache has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $767,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

