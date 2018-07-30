Antero Resources Corp (AR) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,338,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources opened at $20.23 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.62 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

