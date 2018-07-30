Anglo Pacific Group (APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 183 ($2.42).

APF opened at GBX 137 ($1.81) on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 165 ($2.18).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

