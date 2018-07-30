Analyzing Atlantic American (AAME) and AXA (AXAHY)

Atlantic American (NASDAQ: AAME) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American -0.15% -3.18% -1.03% AXA N/A N/A N/A

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic American and AXA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $181.11 million 0.29 $4.52 million N/A N/A AXA $111.32 billion 0.54 $7.02 billion $2.92 8.43

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlantic American and AXA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A AXA 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. AXA pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AXA beats Atlantic American on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, it provides ordinary and term life insurance, medicare supplement, and other accident and health insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents, broker-agents, and special market agents. Atlantic American Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides savings, protection, and health products, including whole life insurance, medical cover, and term life insurance; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers life and savings, and health products including term life, universal life, endowment, unit-linked, group term insurance, and hospital cash products and investment products, as well as individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Further, the company is involved in diversified investment management products, such as managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment products to individual investors, private clients, and various institutional clients; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; management of investments on behalf of institutional clients; and fundamental research, quantitative services, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

