Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 30th (ACBI, AGN, AGRO, ANCX, ARII, CAT, CHSP, DRE, ON, SLNO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 30th:

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Atlantic Capital alerts:

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $194.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We note that Mylan has invalidated Restasis patents, and Allergan mgmt. noted that two other generic manufacturers (Teva and Akorn that have not settled) could also launch Restasis generics if their applications are FDA-approved. We know that Allergan separately entered into five other generic settlements, according to its 1Q:18 10-Q filing. No news from Mylan or the others would be good news to Allergan, in our view.””

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “ANCX reported 2Q18 EPS of $0.43 (including $0.04 related to a large wealth management fee), versus consensus of $0.44. In our view, it was a solid quarter, but below our expectations in regard to mortgage banking. We are lowering our 2018 EPS estimate to $1.74, from $1.85, based on 2Q18 results. Based on our new 2018 EPS estimate, we are lowering our price target to $31, from $33. Our price target equates to 17.8x (unchanged) our 2018 EPS estimate, versus 14.7x for small-cap peer banks. We believe that ANCX deserves a premium to peers based on its outstanding credit quality record (especially during the economic downturn that began in 2008) and its above- peer contribution from non-interest income (28% of revenues in 2Q18).””

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Railcar Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of covered hopper and tank railcars. ARI also repairs and refurbishes railcars, provides fleet management services and designs and manufactures railcar and industrial components used in the production of its railcars as well as railcars and non-railcar industrial products produced by others. “

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We now expect 2018 revenue of $2.468 billion (+7.0% YOY), slightly below our prior estimate of $2.472 billion, and economic EPS of $15.19 (+4.0% YOY), below our prior estimate of $16.08. Our estimates for 2019 now call for revenue of $2.585 billion (+4.8% YOY), slightly below our prior estimate of $2.600 billion, and economic EPS of $17.50 (+15.2% YOY), slightly below our prior estimate of $18.15.””

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was given a $30.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We estimate ~$0.51, versus consensus of $0.48. Days of inventory were 122 days, down slightly q/q, and distribution channel inventory was down modestly q/q and in the normal 11-13 week range. 2Q18 lead times were up q/q while fab utilization was down q/q. ON has noted it expects to see 2020 GM at 40%.””

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “ON is down despite a solid quarter and guide. We are puzzled by the stock reaction but believe some investors might be concerned with higher CapEx levels, supply constraints affecting overall demand, and extending lead times. We contend that higher CapEx is to support higher levels of demand – ON’s growth rate has doubled. Presently, the demand drivers are secular in nature in automotive, industrial, and servers. ON has a strategic portfolio of sensors, power discrete and modules to capitalize on these trends. Moreover, we believe ON will increases its L-T target model, specifically around gross margins. We would be buyers on weakness.””

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was given a $4.00 target price by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was given a $16.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.