Analysts Set SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Target Price at $17.60

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several research analysts have commented on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on SeaSpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of SeaSpine traded up $0.05, hitting $12.30, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,235. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.31. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $14.31.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Keith Bradley sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $31,203.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 87,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 74,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

