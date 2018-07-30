Analysts Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Target Price at $110.88

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,376. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $176.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.67). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 33.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

