Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Target Price at $16.94

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.94 ($19.93).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($19.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.11 ($16.60) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

