Analysts Set Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) PT at $60.89

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.89.
ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.
Shares of Athene traded up $0.35, hitting $45.42, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 230.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,508,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athene by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,466,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,155 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Athene by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,652,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,237,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Athene by 51.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,502,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after acquiring an additional 852,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Athene by 466.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.
