Analysts Set Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) PT at $60.89

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

ATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of Athene traded up $0.35, hitting $45.42, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Athene had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 230.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,508,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athene by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,466,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,155 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Athene by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,652,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,237,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Athene by 51.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,502,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after acquiring an additional 852,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Athene by 466.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

