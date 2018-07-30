Analysts Set Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) PT at $56.13

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 3,296 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $108,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 165,374 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $5,315,120.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,100,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,493 shares of company stock valued at $11,580,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics traded down $1.29, reaching $27.41, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 519,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -0.28. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

