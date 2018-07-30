Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pfizer (PFE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE):

7/19/2018 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Pfizer had its “$37.66” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2018 – Pfizer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pfizer is facing headwinds in the form of genericization of key drugs, supply challenges in the legacy Hospira portfolio, pricing pressure and rising competition, which are hurting the top line. Nonetheless, we believe that new products like Ibrance, contribution from acquisitions, cost-cutting efforts, a lower tax rate and share buybacks should help the company achieve its guidance. Pfizer also boasts a strong pipeline and expects approximately 25 to 30 drug approvals through 2022, including around 15 products that have blockbuster potential. Pfizer’s growing immuno-oncology portfolio offers a strong potential. Bavencio is being considered a key long-term growth driver for Pfizer. Pfizer’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. Pfizer has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Estimates have gone up slightly ahead of its Q2 earnings release. “

7/12/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Pfizer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pfizer has been working on strengthening its product portfolio through acquisitions and licensing deals. However, Pfizer is facing headwinds in the form of genericization of key drugs, supply challenges in the legacy Hospira portfolio, pricing pressure and rising competition, which are hurting the top line. Nonetheless, we believe that new products like Ibrance, contribution from acquisitions, cost-cutting efforts, a lower tax rate and share buybacks should help the company achieve its guidance. Pfizer also boasts a strong pipeline and expects approximately 25 to 30 drug approvals through 2022, including around 15 products that have blockbuster potential. Pfizer’s growing immuno-oncology portfolio offers a strong potential. Bavencio is being considered a key long-term growth driver for Pfizer. Pfizer’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far.”

6/13/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Pfizer was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Pfizer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Pfizer opened at $38.41 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In related news, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,502,980.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 683,669 shares of company stock worth $25,335,295. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 57.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 216,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

