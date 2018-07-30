Analysts Expect Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Total System Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.08. Total System Services posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Total System Services.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Total System Services in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Total System Services in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,308,739.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,981.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $231,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSS traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $90.99. 1,219,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,834. Total System Services has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

