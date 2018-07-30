Analysts Expect T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.30). T2 Biosystems posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,117.88% and a negative net margin of 1,003.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TTOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann raised T2 Biosystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

T2 Biosystems opened at $5.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director David B. Elsbree bought 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $32,321.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 679,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 635.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

