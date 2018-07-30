Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.42 Million

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post sales of $47.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.80 million and the highest is $49.28 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $37.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $185.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.60 million to $190.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $214.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $199.67 million to $239.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Safe Bulkers’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Safe Bulkers traded down $0.08, hitting $3.17, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $321.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.