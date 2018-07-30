Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $962.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wedbush set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. 2,187,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,377. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,560,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 608,108 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,467,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,652,000 after acquiring an additional 352,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,971.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 245,773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $8,416,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,990,000 after acquiring an additional 197,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

