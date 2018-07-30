Analysts Expect EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnLink Midstream Partners.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

ENLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

ENLK stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.33 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,200.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100,723 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 636.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,592,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,641 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,405,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 140,483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,582,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,936,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

