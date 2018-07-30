Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.02.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,175,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,919,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,580,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,172,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,685 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,753,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,088,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,782,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $706,921,000 after purchasing an additional 667,636 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 689,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.