Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.70. 125,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

