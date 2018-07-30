Analysts Anticipate Red Hat Inc (RHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Red Hat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.82. Red Hat reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Hat will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Hat.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on RHT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Red Hat to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Red Hat to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

In other Red Hat news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $334,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,454 shares of company stock worth $1,805,830. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 1.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,215 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 0.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,543 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 4.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,136 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 22.1% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,659 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Hat traded down $6.70, hitting $138.74, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 51,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,734. Red Hat has a twelve month low of $95.88 and a twelve month high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the open-source software company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

