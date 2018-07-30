Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX Inc (MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $912.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $912.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $926.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $897.74 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $842.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $901.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $303,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MD opened at $42.81 on Monday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

