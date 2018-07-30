Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $134.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.16 million. Lindsay reported sales of $131.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $562.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.40 million to $574.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $590.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $608.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lindsay from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lindsay by 225.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $91.43 on Monday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

